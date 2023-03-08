Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pamplona Mayor says he has idea on who masterminded Negros Oriental governor’s slay

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo courtesy: PNA

On Monday, the mayor of Pamplona, Negros Oriental revealed that she has an idea on who is behind the assassination of her husband, Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, which occurred inside their compound on Saturday.

In an interview with Kabayan Noli de Castro, Mayor Janice Degamo stated that the man behind the attack is very well-known in the country. She was inside the house while her husband and other officials were entertaining guests when armed men arrived at the compound.

The guard controlling the gate heard a knock and saw the armed men, and had to ask for permission from the governor due to the security protocols. However, one of the armed men pushed the gate open, and they forced themselves inside.

The attack lasted for only 41 seconds, and Degamo and eight others died as a result. Prior to the attack, they had received threats against the governor’s life. The mayor described her husband as a peaceful man who never resorted to violence.

The attack occurred more than two weeks after the Supreme Court upheld the Commission on Elections’ resolution recognizing Degamo as the winner of the 2022 Negros Oriental gubernatorial race.

The suspects in the case include three ex-soldiers, with one having previously worked as a congressman’s security aide before being fired for using illegal drugs.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T174833.688

Pedestrians risk their lives by crossing the road from undesignated places in Abu Dhabi

7 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T171242.580

Liza Soberano’s management claims she was offered to audition in Spider-Man film

44 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T164859.850

B.A.P.’s MAMA award found in a Philippine ukay-ukay

1 hour ago
abu dhabi airport terminal 1 7220 1024x640 1

Abu Dhabi Airport named ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button