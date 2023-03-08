Pamplona Mayor says he has idea on who masterminded Negros Oriental governor’s slay

On Monday, the mayor of Pamplona, Negros Oriental revealed that she has an idea on who is behind the assassination of her husband, Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, which occurred inside their compound on Saturday.

In an interview with Kabayan Noli de Castro, Mayor Janice Degamo stated that the man behind the attack is very well-known in the country. She was inside the house while her husband and other officials were entertaining guests when armed men arrived at the compound.

The guard controlling the gate heard a knock and saw the armed men, and had to ask for permission from the governor due to the security protocols. However, one of the armed men pushed the gate open, and they forced themselves inside.

The attack lasted for only 41 seconds, and Degamo and eight others died as a result. Prior to the attack, they had received threats against the governor’s life. The mayor described her husband as a peaceful man who never resorted to violence.

The attack occurred more than two weeks after the Supreme Court upheld the Commission on Elections’ resolution recognizing Degamo as the winner of the 2022 Negros Oriental gubernatorial race.

The suspects in the case include three ex-soldiers, with one having previously worked as a congressman’s security aide before being fired for using illegal drugs.