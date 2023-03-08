HONOR Announces the Official Availability of the All-New HONOR X8a

Global leading technology brand HONOR today announced the official availability for its recently launched smartphone, HONOR X8a in UAE markets.

HONOR X8a is available now for purchase in UAE markets via HONOR Online Store, Axiom, Emax, Jumbo, Lulu, KM Trading, Nesto, SDG, Amazon, Noon and Etisalat at AED 899. Upon purchase, consumers will get free HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X worth AED 149.

The HONOR X8a has received an outstanding response during the pre-order roll out and the phase was a huge success in the region, showcasing HONOR’s consumer-centric approach to solve users paint points and bring them best-in-class products by challenging industry benchmarks, innovating smart solutions that caters to consumer’s needs.

Featuring an iconic design, ground-breaking photography and videography capabilities, and superior performance, the all-new HONOR X8a takes HONOR’s X Series line-up to a whole new level.

Exquisite Flat-edge Design with All-New Nature Inspired Colors

Incredibly slim, sleek, and stylish, the HONOR X8s has been designed with an ultra slim and lightweight body, coming in at just 7.48mm thick and weighing just 179g . Boasting a flat-edge design and elegant rounded corners on all four sides, the HONOR X8s fits comfortably in the palm of a hand, and can effortlessly slide into small handbags and pockets, ensuring users will never be weighed down.

This design ethos is brought to life through 3 striking colors, which are all inspired by the nature and perfectly complement any look. In addition to Titanium Silver and Midnight Black colors, the HONOR X8a debuts in an all-new stunning Cyan Lake color which embodies HONOR’s rich experience in craftsmanship and deep history in developing aesthetically pleasing products with a premium design.

The newly launched Cyan Lake shade paired with the HONOR X8a’ matte finish texture evokes the brand’s philosophy to bring fashion-forward devices and continuously help users to stay on top of the trend.

Superior Photography and Videography Experience

HONOR provides powerful camera capabilities and innovative features with multiple shooting modes that fulfil all the demands to capture and shoot great moments in extreme clarity. Delivering an outstanding photography experience, the HONOR X8a features a robust 100MP rear triple camera system to enable users to snap stunning photos with ease. The HONOR X8a comes with a 100MP Ultra Camera with a f/1.9 aperture, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera, perfect for content creators to capture every precious life moment in fascinating quality.

Featuring a 16MP Front Camera with a f/2.45 aperture, the HONOR X8a ensures users can capture compelling selfies with defined and enhanced image quality. The 16MP Front Camera is also capable of vividly rendering the subject’s facial features with facial recognition capabilities.

Giving users more flexibility to shoot content from different angles and perspectives, users can change between cameras with multi-video shooting modes that use the front and rear cameras simultaneously, delivering a top tier recording experience that is usually reserved for professionals.