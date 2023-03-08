Abu Dhabi Airport named ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’

The Airports Council International has announced the world’s best airports for customer experience, as selected by passengers.

Abu Dhabi International Airport, along with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Kempegowda International Airport, was named the best airport for its arrival experience during the annual Airport Service Quality Awards.

These awards are based on live surveys of passengers who have recently arrived or departed from airports. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, the managing director and chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports, expressed pride in the team’s hard work and dedication to providing a welcoming and comfortable space for passengers.

In addition to the best airports, the awards also recognized Rome-Fiumicino International Airport for its overall quality, dedicated staff, and cleanliness, while Singapore Changi Airport was acknowledged for its dedicated staff and passenger ease in navigating the space.

Even smaller airports such as Indonesia’s Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport received awards for their exceptional service, including being named the most enjoyable airport experience in the region and Asia Pacific’s best airport for handling 5 to 15 million passengers.