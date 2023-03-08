Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi Airport named ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Airports Council International has announced the world’s best airports for customer experience, as selected by passengers.

Abu Dhabi International Airport, along with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Kempegowda International Airport, was named the best airport for its arrival experience during the annual Airport Service Quality Awards.

These awards are based on live surveys of passengers who have recently arrived or departed from airports. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, the managing director and chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports, expressed pride in the team’s hard work and dedication to providing a welcoming and comfortable space for passengers.

In addition to the best airports, the awards also recognized Rome-Fiumicino International Airport for its overall quality, dedicated staff, and cleanliness, while Singapore Changi Airport was acknowledged for its dedicated staff and passenger ease in navigating the space.

Even smaller airports such as Indonesia’s Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport received awards for their exceptional service, including being named the most enjoyable airport experience in the region and Asia Pacific’s best airport for handling 5 to 15 million passengers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T174833.688

Pedestrians risk their lives by crossing the road from undesignated places in Abu Dhabi

3 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T171242.580

Liza Soberano’s management claims she was offered to audition in Spider-Man film

39 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T164859.850

B.A.P.’s MAMA award found in a Philippine ukay-ukay

59 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T160315.309

‘Mana kay Robredo’ Rita Avila refuses special treatment from airport staff

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button