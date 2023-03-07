Witness says Salilig hazing suspects refused to bring victim to hospital after seizure

A neophyte of the Tau Gamma Fraternity in Adamson University revealed that members of the fratenity did not listen to his suggestion to bring John Matthew Salilig to the hospital after experiencing seizure.

“Nag-request po ako sa kanila na baka puwedeng dalhin sa ospital, pero nagalit po sila sa akin kasi bawal daw po ‘yun,” Roi dela Cruz said in a Senate hearing.

Dela Cruz said that Salilig already complained about pain in his stomach but the initiation still pushed through on that day.

Dela Cruz said that they were brought to a house in Paranaque after the hazing rites. But Salilig refused and decided to stay in an SUV.

“Pagkababa ko, doon na po nagsi-seizure si Matt. Wala na siyang malay. Sinusundot nila ‘yung bibig until noong nawalan ng malay, inakyat nila sa kuwarto,” he narrated.

Daniel Perry, the alleged initiator of the hazing rites said that they were divided whether they will bring Salilig to the hospital.

“Naawa ako sa mga magulang mo. Kung ako ang magulang mo, tinadyak-tadyakan na kita, baka ibinudbod pa kita sa inodoro,” Senator Raffy Tulfo told Perry.