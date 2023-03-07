UAE laws you must know as Newcomers

As the world has mostly lifted restrictions from the pandemic, more people arrive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work and business.

Despite being an open country, it does have a set of rules and laws that every newcomer must be aware of. This article presents some of the basic and most important policies that each first-time visitor should know.

Appropriate Clothing

With regards to public decency, the UAE Penal Code includes Article 358 states that “anyone who breaks the law regarding public decency, shall be sentenced to detention for a minimum term or six months, whoever has flagrantly committed an indecent act.”

The UAE’s law specifies that in general, clothes should not be sexually provocative, too tight, or too revealing.

If caught breaking the dress code, a security staff or authorities may come up to you and tell that you are dressed inappropriately. In serious cases, you could get a one-month imprisonment or even deported for not following the guidelines.

Ramadan Restrictions

As Ramadan nears, it is helpful to know some rules that must be followed.

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, devotion, and increased charity. It is a time for Muslims to deepen their connection to God and to practice compassion and kindness towards others.

While non-Muslims are not required to fast during Ramadan, they are expected to respect the customs and traditions of the Holy Month.

The UAE government has rules for non-Muslims to follow during Ramadan, which include refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, or chewing gum in public during the fasting hours.

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro has been running for over seven years since its commencement in September 2009.

Despite being one of the fastest and must-try mode of public transport of many UAE residents, some are unaware of violations that will result to fines.

To avoid this, one must know that eating or drinking on the platform or in the metro can cost you Dh100. Also, remember to spit out your chewing gum before boarding the metro premises.

Moreover, sleeping is prohibited onboard the Metro and at passenger shelters. It can get you a fine of Dh300.

Placing your feet on the seats will also set you back by Dh100, while using someone else’s NOL card will be a violation of Dh200.

Meanwhile, sitting or standing on the cabin connectors or the luggage area is also not allowed with a Dh100 fine for using non-passenger areas.

The most common fines are for entering the Gold Card cabin and for men entering or sitting in the women and children’s cabin. Both the acts have a fine of Dh100.

Public Photography

As newcomers in Dubai, take note that you can’t take photos of locals without their permission. It is also forbidden to photograph certain government buildings and military sites.

Article 378 of the UAE Code states that taking pictures without obtaining permission will result in the camera being confiscated, recordings destroyed, and photographers being charged a fine, or in some situations, being imprisoned.

The fine for unapproved external or internal photography at semi-government sites range between Dh8,000 to Dh13,000 for half a day and Dh15,000 to Dh25,000 for 24 hours.

On the other hand, the fine for unapproved external or internal photography at the government sites is Dh25,000 for a full day.

Use of VPN

For first timers in Dubai, it may be surprising that some audio-video calling applications, or websites may not be working.

In the UAE the government has blocked all websites that provide access to content that is deemed incompatible with local laws, morals and customs.

With this, the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) has grown in the country and Gulf region to access restricted content such as dating, gambling and adult websites and to download audio-video calling apps.

Under Article 10 of the UAE Cyber Law, people misusing VPNs could face imprisonment and a fine between Dh500,000 to Dh2 million.

Being familiar with the basic laws and rules in the UAE will make the most out of your stay smooth, safe, and exciting.