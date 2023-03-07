The Script headlines McGettigan’s Ultimate St. Patrick’s Festival

McGettigan’s is having a massive Irish Festival taking place on Saturday 18th March 2023 with The Script as the headline act.

The Script have been all around the world last year with their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’, celebrating a journey that so far includes six UK #1 albums, six billion streams and over two million ticket sales.

The show consists of classic cuts from the trio’s catalogue, taking in the likes of the #1 smash ‘Hall Of Fame’ (featuring will.i.am) and the top 10 hits ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’, ‘For The First Time’ and ‘Superheroes’.

It also includes landmark moments and staples of their live show including ‘Breakeven’, their debut single ‘We Cry’ and ‘Rain’.

Supporting The script on March 18th will be much-loved Irish band ‘The Coronas’ plus a host of other bands, musicians, and DJs from 12pm. It’s going to be a full day and night celebration of everything Irish. As we all know, everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day!

Tickets available from AED 349 at mcgettigans.com/paddysday