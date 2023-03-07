MICHELIN selected Namak teams up with multi-awarded Benjarong at Dusit Thani Dubai this March

This March 2023, Dusit Thani Dubai brings yet another culinary event, after a series of successful 12 hands collaborations with some of Dubai’s best restaurants. Dubbed as The Four Hands Culinary Repertoire, this dinner event features creatively embroidered recipes of modern Indian accents and rich Thai flavours through a 5-course culinary collaboration between Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi’s MICHELIN selected Namak, Abu Dhabi 2023 and Dusit Thani Dubai’s very own multi-awarded Thai Restaurant Benjarong.

MENU PHILOSOPHY: Salts and Herbs

The 5-course menu is inspired by different types of salt that are an intrinsic part of the Namak cuisine architecture and the use of Benjarong’s rich and exotic herbs.

The immersive culinary journey features courses representative of each restaurant and the respective ideology of chefs Bharat Sarkar (Namak’s Head chef) and Wichit Panyo (Benjarong’s Chef de Cuisine).

The build-up of intricate salt flavors and bouquet of herbs throughout the meal creates a unique interplay culminating in a sensory amalgation at the final course, the dessert.

Priced at AED 349 per person, some dishes to watch out for include Tab Han Krem Brûlée (Thai Inspired Foie Gras Cream Brûlée, Local Date Palm, Pineapple Chutney And Kaffir Lime Leaf Brioche), Heirloom Tomato Saar (Heirloom Tomato, Tamarind, Coconut Espuma, Maldon Salt And Curry Leaf), Lamb Shank Korma (4-Hour Braised Young Lamb Nalli with Offal Parcel, Bone Marrow Sauce, Volcanic Salt And Activated Charcoal Kichadi), amongst Others.

Benjarong Thai Restaurant will exclusively offer this beautifully curated 5-course menu on the 10th and 11th of March for dinner, from 7pm to 11pm. Prior reservations is required.

For reservations and enquiries, please call +971 4317 4515, WhatsApp +971 54 990 8007 or email [email protected] Get social @BenjarongDubai on Facebook & Instagram