Man accused of opening airplane’s door, stabbing flight attendant 

A man from Massachusetts is now facing complaints after trying to open an airplane’s door and stabbing a flight attendant in the neck with a spoon during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

The suspect identified as Francisco Severo Torres was aboard United Airlined Flight 2609. He was tackled and restrained with the aid of passengers and arrested Sunday at Boston Logan International Airport.

Torres is now facing interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

The man is currently detained under the custody of Federal authorities.

Prosecutors said that the flight attendants heard an alarm that door was opened 45 minutes before arriving to Boston.

The flight attendants then noticed Torres tampering on the doors and asked the pilots to land immediately because the man was a threat.

Torres then stood up from his seat and started stabbing the attendants with a spoon.

The passengers helped in restraining Torres.

Torres said told investigators that he went into the airplane’s bathroom and broke a spoon in half to make a weapon.

He said that he initially wanted to jump out of the plane even though he knows that more people would die.

“Thanks to the quick action of our crew and customers, one customer was restrained after becoming a security concern on United flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston,” the company statement said.

“The flight landed safely and was met by law enforcement,” the airline added.

If convicted, Torres could be imprisoned for life.