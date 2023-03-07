Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Man accused of opening airplane’s door, stabbing flight attendant 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Man accused of trying to open plane's door mid-flight, stabbing flight attendant in neck (Screenshot from video courtesy of Lisa Olsen)

A man from Massachusetts is now facing complaints after trying to open an airplane’s door and stabbing a flight attendant in the neck with a spoon during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

The suspect identified as Francisco Severo Torres was aboard United Airlined Flight 2609. He was tackled and restrained with the aid of passengers and arrested Sunday at Boston Logan International Airport.

Torres is now facing interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

Screen Shot 2023 03 07 at 3.01.11 PM

The man is currently detained under the custody of Federal authorities.

Prosecutors said that the flight attendants heard an alarm that door was opened 45 minutes before arriving to Boston.

The flight attendants then noticed Torres tampering on the doors and asked the pilots to land immediately because the man was a threat.

Torres then stood up from his seat and started stabbing the attendants with a spoon.

The passengers helped in restraining Torres.

Torres said told investigators that he went into the airplane’s bathroom and broke a spoon in half to make a weapon.

He said that he initially wanted to jump out of the plane even though he knows that more people would die.

“Thanks to the quick action of our crew and customers, one customer was restrained after becoming a security concern on United flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston,” the company statement said.

“The flight landed safely and was met by law enforcement,” the airline added.

If convicted, Torres could be imprisoned for life.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

1920 x 1080 AGM Advertorial Article FINAL

Aguila Gourmet Meats, now available in affordable packs in the United Arab Erimates (UAE)

3 hours ago
tft website 4

UAE laws you must know as Newcomers

3 hours ago
tft website 2

‘Ready to be the next K-Pop star?’ YG entertainment looks for Pinoy talents

4 hours ago
liza soberano

Liza Soberano asked if she would be a better ‘Darna’

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button