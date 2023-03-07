Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Magnitude 6.2 quake jolts Davao De Oro 

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked Davao De Oro on Tuesday afternoon with an epicenter at 13 km northwest of Maragusan town.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the quake was felt as far as South Cotabato and Agusan del Norte.

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 34 kilometers.

The new quake comes after a series of quakes that rocked the province more than a month after the magnitude 6 quake that hit the area. 

Intensity V in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro while Intensity IV was felt in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were to be expected from the strong quake.

