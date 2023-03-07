Liza Soberano asked if she would be a better ‘Darna’

Controversial star Liza Soberano shared her thoughts in a recent vlog with Bea Alonzo if she would have been a better ‘Darna’.

Liza was supposed to play on the iconic heroine for ABS-CBN but later on quit the project after sustaining a finger injury.

The role then went to Jane De Leon who starred in the television series.

Liza told Bea that her athletic skills were not the best part of her.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I think Jane did a good job. I saw some of the episodes, especially in the beginning,” she said.

“Pinanood ko because I wanted to actually see how it would end up. Jane also became a good friend of mine, not super close, but I talked to her when it was passed on to her and I wanted her to know that I’m supportive of it, I don’t feel any way about it,” she continued.

Liza said that Janella Salvador, who played Valentina, was also her good friend and she supported her in the series.

Prior to Liza, actress Angel Locsin was also tapped to do the project but quit due to her spine injury.