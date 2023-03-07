Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Clikon announces 3-day Mega Warehouse Sale, up to 75% discounts

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

Heads up, shoppers: The much-awaited 3-day sale of Clikon in Dubai is set to return this weekend.

From 8am to 9pm on Friday, March 10, until Sunday, March 12, residents and tourists will be able to avail of amazing deals and get up to 75 percent discounts on your favorite brands such as Clikon, Traveller, Homeway, Britemax, Rockers, Fine Feather, Footfit, Electron, Toothfresh, and a lot more.

From a variety of home appliances, kitchen appliances, domestic appliances, personal care, luggage and backpack, entertainment products, cookware, blankets and lines, and home hygiene, shoppers can snap on incredible offers that will surely satisfy your wants and needs.

At Clikon, they fervently strive to surprise consumers with their amazing products to serve each demand.

With their dedicated research and development team, they constantly apply the latest technologies, trend and style in the products to deliver the best in the market.

As part of their mission, innovation drives Clikon to provide products that are of unmatched quality, international standards and durability.

The mega sale will be held at the Clikon-Techorbit Corporate Office, just opposite to NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai Investment Park-1.

You can always visit their website www.clikon.ae/ to stay updated on their offers and deals. So mark your calendars and don’t miss the chance to grab this exciting event.

 

 

 

