Aguila Gourmet Meats, now available in affordable packs in the United Arab Erimates (UAE)

Aguila Gourmet Meats, a local brand with nationwide reach in the Philippines, expands its reach to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They are honored to bring their family recipes and premium products to the growing meat-loving market in the region. The brand handpicked its best-selling products for workers, families and food enthusiasts in the UAE, ensuring they receive the same taste and quality as sold in Manila.

To restate the thoughts of owner and CEO Marge Aguila-Dela Paz from an interview with the Filipino Times: “We at Aguila Gourmet Meats have thrived in this food and beverage industry for over 40 years. It is our core belief to maintain the same passion, quality and superior taste in all our product lines. These products are carefully crafted with exceptional ingredients, tried and true family recipes to achieve the Aguila Gourmet Meats’ signature taste.”

The brand perfected its European-style gourmet deli meats without any extenders, fillers, artificial colorants, or by-products. They are sourced with 100% pure meat from premium choice cuts of pork, beef and chicken that are processed and manufactured using state-of the art machinery, in a world-class FSSC certified facility. Some of the well-loved products of Aguila Gourmet Meats are Chorizo Bilbao, Lucban Longganisa, Vigan Longganisa, Hungarian Sausage, Hunter Sausage, Frankfurter, Andouille Sausage, Chinese Rolled Ham, Country Ham, Country Bacon, Honey Bacon, Bacon and Cheese Sausage, and Hungarian Salami.

All products of Aguila Gourmet Meats are sold exclusively at West Zone Supermarkets across UAE. Please make sure to visit one of their locations today! In response to the growing trend for all-day breakfast options, Aguila Gourmet Meats will be introducing breakfast bundles in the coming months. Watch out for those hot-ticket items UAE meat lovers!