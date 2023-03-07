Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Aguila Gourmet Meats, now available in affordable packs in the United Arab Erimates (UAE)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Aguila Gourmet Meats, a local brand with nationwide reach in the Philippines, expands its reach to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They are honored to bring their family recipes and premium products to the growing meat-loving market in the region. The brand handpicked its best-selling products for workers, families and food enthusiasts in the UAE, ensuring they receive the same taste and quality as sold in Manila.

To restate the thoughts of owner and CEO Marge Aguila-Dela Paz from an interview with the Filipino Times: “We at Aguila Gourmet Meats have thrived in this food and beverage industry for over 40 years. It is our core belief to maintain the same passion, quality and superior taste in all our product lines. These products are carefully crafted with exceptional ingredients, tried and true family recipes to achieve the Aguila Gourmet Meats’ signature taste.”

topshot 16 scaled

The brand perfected its European-style gourmet deli meats without any extenders, fillers, artificial colorants, or by-products. They are sourced with 100% pure meat from premium choice cuts of pork, beef and chicken that are processed and manufactured using state-of the art machinery, in a world-class FSSC certified facility. Some of the well-loved products of Aguila Gourmet Meats are Chorizo Bilbao, Lucban Longganisa, Vigan Longganisa, Hungarian Sausage, Hunter Sausage, Frankfurter, Andouille Sausage, Chinese Rolled Ham, Country Ham, Country Bacon, Honey Bacon, Bacon and Cheese Sausage, and Hungarian Salami.

breakfast 4 scaled breakfast 5 scaled

All products of Aguila Gourmet Meats are sold exclusively at West Zone Supermarkets across UAE. Please make sure to visit one of their locations today! In response to the growing trend for all-day breakfast options, Aguila Gourmet Meats will be introducing breakfast bundles in the coming months. Watch out for those hot-ticket items UAE meat lovers!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website 4

UAE laws you must know as Newcomers

3 hours ago
tft website 2

‘Ready to be the next K-Pop star?’ YG entertainment looks for Pinoy talents

3 hours ago
liza soberano

Liza Soberano asked if she would be a better ‘Darna’

3 hours ago
Benjarong Dusit Thani Dubai86

MICHELIN selected Namak teams up with multi-awarded Benjarong at Dusit Thani Dubai this March

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button