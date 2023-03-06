WATCH: Abu Dhabi police launches new awareness campaign as Gulf Traffic Week starts

Abu Dhabi Police has launched a new awareness campaign at the Gulf Traffic Week. The month-long campaign, titled ‘Your Life is a Responsibility,’ aims to promote road safety and raise traffic culture.

Major Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate, said the Abu Dhabi police will be implementing field campaigns which calls on pedestrians to adhere to pedestrian traffic lights, in sync with traffic signals for vehicles, and indicate when pedestrians can safely cross the road.

In a video posted today, the campaign included messages urging pedestrians and drivers to abide by the traffic law, catering all categories of society with different nationalities, and uses trilanguages such as Arabic, English and Urdu.

Recently, traffic and municipal authorities in Abu Dhabi have undertaken several measures to reduce jaywalking instances, including the creation of bridges on internal and external roads, improvement of pedestrian crossings, provision of government surface corridors with light signals and closing gaps in fences on roads to enhance safety Public.

According to the Federal Traffic Law, a Dh400 fine will be imposed on pedestrians found jaywalking, while motorists who fail to give way to pedestrians crossing the road at designated junctions will be penalized with a Dh500 fine.

The campaign was participated by the Directorate of Traffic, Patrols, Community Police Administration, Security Media Management, Musfah Region Police Station, and City Center.