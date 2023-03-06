PH Transport Groups commence weeklong strike vs Jeepney Phaseout

To protest the looming jeepney phaseout under the government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program, drivers and operators has started a weeklong transport strike today, March 6.

This as they call out to the government to raise the subsidy from the current P200,00 per jeepney to be phased out by June 30 this year to enable them to purchase the e-jeepney that costs between P2.4 million and P2.8 million each, given the relatively small income of daily earnings of drivers.

Previously, transport group Manibela announced that the nationwide strike will push through from today until March 12, with an estimated 40,000 jeepneys and PUVs involved, regardless of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s move to extend the franchise consolidation of PUVs until December 31 this year.

At least 11 major jeepney and UV groups in Metro Manila opposed the strike namely: the National Federation of Transport Cooperatives (NFTC), Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP), Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP), Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO), Pasang Masda (PM), Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (FEJODAP), Stop and Go Coalition, Senate Employees Transport Service Cooperative (SETSCO), UV Express National Alliance of the Philippines (UV Express), and ACTO NA CORP.

In a news release, the Philippine national government assured the commuting public that it will continue to assist through its “Libreng Sakay” program.

Alternative Learning Modes

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte called out the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Party-list group for urging the Department of Education’s regional and division offices to cancel physical classes in areas where public transportation would be affected by the strike.

In a statement released today, Duterte said militant organizations such as ACT is “a group that is diametrically nowhere near in the service of the interest of the learners and the education sector.”

The official clarified that it is not red-tagging but a statement of fact, while maintaining that alternative learning modes must be implemented both in person and online.

Meanwhile, ACT has also issued a statement earlier today advising Duterte to talk less and act more.

ACT Chairperson Vladimer Quetua said “Sec. Duterte is only inviting the ire of our public school teachers with her accusation as it is a statement of fact that it is through the sacrifices of our teachers that education is still delivered despite being failed by the government.”

Moreover, the group has pushed through with its ‘Tulong Guro’ program, which distributed food and drinking water in strike centers in support to the striking drivers.