Michael Cinco debuts “Impalpable Dream of DOUMO MILANO” collection at Milan Fashion Week

Renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco made his debut at the Milan Fashion Week with his latest collection, “Impalpable Dream of DOUMO MILANO.”

The collection is inspired by the stunning architecture of the Duomo di Milano cathedral and features body-conforming floor-length dresses adorned with metallic silver leaf-like designs and rich embellishments accentuating the waist and shoulders.

image00013

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Cinco shared his inspiration for the collection, saying, “The Duomo di Milano is a symbol of beauty, elegance, and grace. The stunning architecture of the iconic cathedral provides an endless source of inspiration. The intricate carvings, the stained-glass windows, the rose windows, delicate lacework, and soaring arches of the cathedral offer a wealth of possibilities for a collection that seeks to capture its essence.”

image00012

Cinco expressed his gratitude to his team, business partners, and supporters who played a significant role in his 25-year journey in the fashion industry.

“Everything I do won’t be possible without the help of all the people who are in my team,” he said.

image00003

Cinco’s latest collection showcases the incredible workmanship of his skilled couture team, with sheer fabric that adds to the dresses’ stunning beauty.

“This year marks my 25th year in the industry, and I am always very grateful to my whole M5 team and to my business partner Mr. Sayed Ali and to my RTW partner Mr. Ahmed. Everything I do won’t be possible without the help of all the people who are in my team,” said Cinco.

image00015

Cinco’s “Impalpable Dream of DOUMO MILANO” collection is a breathtaking celebration of style and craftsmanship, and his debut at the Milan Fashion Week is a testament to his incredible talent and artistry. His show captivated the audience, and he thanked his fashion directors and supporters for their help in creating the event.

“I’m very grateful for all the support and help,” he said. “I’d like to thank Chona Bacaoco and Andreas Volkman of MM Milano/HOME Productions for producing my first-ever show in Milan Fashion Week.”

image00019

Cinco’s latest collection is set to be showcased in upcoming events, and fashion enthusiasts can expect to be captivated by the iconic designer’s masterpieces.

His “Impalpable Dream of DOUMO MILANO” collection is not only a tribute to the stunning beauty and grace of the Duomo di Milano cathedral but also a reflection of his skill as a fashion couture icon.

