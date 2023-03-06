DMW-OWWA, DSWD to provide humanitarian aid to over 10,000 Saudi claimants

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and its attached agency, Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has announced a P10,000 humanitarian package each for workers seeking unpaid wages in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2016.

In a statement released today, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said the DMW-OWWA and DSWD will provide P5,000 each for an estimated 10,000 workers-claimants, based on OWWA records. Overall, the agencies will each allot P50 million to cover the financial grant.

More than 100 claimants have passed away while waiting to collect the accumulated back wages from Saudi construction firms that declared bankruptcy in 2015 and 2016.

The Marcos administration is extending the financial assistance to the unpaid overseas Filipino workers while waiting for the talks between the two governments set for this month.

Earlier, Marcos has instructed Ople to discuss with the Saudi government the issue of unpaid back wages with full use of prudent diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Ople expressed gratitude to Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian for extending assistance to help the Saudi-based workers during these difficult times.

Ople added that the OWWA Board of Trustees has approved the humanitarian package during a meeting held early today.

According to OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio, OWWA will soon issue the implementing guidelines for the release of the funds.

Ignacio said, “OWWA has sufficient funds for this humanitarian program, and we are ready to help the claimants, as we have done in the past.”

The grant will be released directly to the claimants.