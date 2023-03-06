Cebu Pacific’s 27th Anniversary Bash: AED 27 One-Way Base Fare Promo

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest budget airline, is celebrating its 27th anniversary by offering promotional flight rates for as low as AED 27 one-way base fare.

The sale period started on March 6, 2023, and will end on March 10, 2023, with travel period from April 1 to September 30, 2023.

The offer is valid for select domestic and international flights, and passengers can book at the airline’s website, cebupacificair.com.

The airline announced that it will be running a month-long series of promos and seat sales with the theme “March your way to the Philippines” to express gratitude to its loyal customers over the past 27 years.

Aside from the AED 27 seat sale, Cebu Pacific is also offering a P199 seat sale for the entire month of March and a 27 percent discount on select add-ons.

Passengers can use their existing travel funds to pay for flights and add-ons, and the airline said it is set to restore 100 percent of its pre-COVID network and capacity this month. Currently, it flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations.

The destinations included in the promotional fares are Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Dubai, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

In January, Cebu Pacific expressed optimism to return to profitability in the first quarter of the year as it returns to pre-pandemic capacity for both domestic and international destinations.