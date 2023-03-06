Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cebu Pacific celebrates 27th anniversary with AED27 Dubai-Manila seat sale

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, continues to shower everyone with more gifts of travel as it turns a year older with the launch of another round of seat sales in celebration of its 27th anniversary in March.

From 6 March until 10 March, Filipinos and UAE residents can book their flights to Manila for as low as AED 27 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

With twice daily flights, travelers can plan their Philippine trip ahead of time, as the travel period covers 1 April to 30 September 2023.

CEB is running a month-long series of promos and seat sales as gratitude to its loyal customers over the past 27 years.

Travellers can march their way to the Philippine culture as they roam around the historic walled city of Intramuros in Manila, then hop on a flight to Cebu to explore the history of ancient Philippines. They can go on a water-rafting adventure in Cagayan De Oro, satisfy their cravings with the delectable cuisines of General Santos and Davao, and enjoy the sights and scenes of Iloilo, Bacolod, and Bohol with direct flights from Manila via Cebu Pacific.

Passengers with existing Travel Funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons. Apart from the Travel Fund, other payment options such as payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets may also be used.

CEB is set to restore 100 per cent of its pre-COVID network and capacity in March 2023. It now flies to 34 Philippine and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Book your flights now via bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.

