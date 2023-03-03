Recto pushes for body cameras for airport X-ray personnel 

Deputy Speaker and Batangas Representative Ralph Recto is recommending the use of body cameras for airport personnel assigned in X-ray machine.

The recommendation comes following reports of theft involving airport personnel in recent days.

Two screening officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were caught stealing from two separate incidents in recent days. One was from a Thai tourist while the other case involved a Chinese national.

“The DOTR should consider purchasing body cameras for OTS personnel manning X-ray machines and other airport security checkpoints that put them in close contact with passengers,” Recto said.

Recto said providing body cameras would not only protect tourists but the airport staff too if they are being wrongly accused.

“This simple device would deter pickpockets in uniform and at the same time ward off rude passengers who harass airport personnel who are just doing their duty.. A bodycam protects the checker and the checked,” he explained.

“May footage habang binubuksan ang isang bag na may kaduda-dudang laman. At may resibo kung ang bag naman na iyon ay inatake ng salisi gang na naka-uniporme,” he added.

Recto said that the DOTr cannot reason out budget as concern since the airport is collecting fees.

“The DOTR and the Office for Transportation Security cannot plead poverty in not buying bodycams, a device even food riders have, made affordable in this age of livestreaming. Ang X-ray machines ay parang toll gate. Bawat pasaherong dumadaan ay bayad ng P60 na Airport Security Fee (ASF) kung sasakay ng international flights at P15 kung domestic,” he said.

“Dahil ang ASF ay naka-tuck-in sa ticket ng eroplano, kaya walang malay ang mga pasahero na bayad na sila sa takilya ng OTS. Kaya naman ang gross allotment or budget ng OTS ay lampas P1 bilyon bawat taon. In 2021, P331 million ang appropriated ng Congress, may konting automatic appropriations, at ang pinakamalaki ay ang P693 million mula sa ASF at ibang port usage fee,” the lawmaker explained.