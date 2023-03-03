Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre celebrates 25 Years of Hospitality

Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre is celebrating 25 years of hospitality and in honor of this monumental anniversary, the hotel is hosting a range of exciting events and activities, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre has been hospitality landmark in the area, welcoming guests from all over the world, since opening its doors in 1998. Standing proudly over the Dubai Creek and conveniently attached to City Centre Deira shopping mall, the 317 key property has solidified itself as a reliable, welcoming and premium hospitality destination in the Dubai Creek area.

Cluster General Manager of Majid Al Futtaim-Accor Properties, Nishan Silva said, “We are delighted to be celebrating the 25th year of hospitality for Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre. This is a significant milestone in the property’s history, and our aim is to continue to grow and adapt to the ever-changing hospitality landscape in the region and offer our guests a premium experience over the next 25 years, whilst never settling for the status quo.”

Biju Prakash, Director Asset Management Business Unit, Majid Al Futtaim Properties said, “This year Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre is celebrating 25 years of tradition, impeccable guest experience, renowned reputation, and breakthrough results. This marks a key milestone in the history of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, being the 1st hotel of the group. Over the past two decades and a half this hotel has established itself as place where tradition, art and culture meets modernity and service excellence attracting guests who wish to experience the cultural and historic hub of Dubai”.

Throughout 2023, the property will be unveiling a range of specially curated offers, competitions on social media and events on the 25th of each month, in addition to the exclusive gifts, packages and offers available for all guests starting from 1 March 2023.

Unique events include:

Exclusive Celebration Pekoe Tea by Dilmah

Designed exclusively in celebration of the 25th Anniversary, the Celebration Pekoe tea by Dilmah is a spectacular fusion of flavours that will have tea-lovers rejoicing. The Ceylon Pekoe offers a golden infusion of almond, saffron and a hint of honey creating a sophisticated, sweet tea. The Single Region Ceylon Pekoe is a mild tea fusion of almond and saffron.

What: Celebration Pekoe Tea by Dilmah

When: Available from 1st March

Price: AED 80 for the tea caddy and AED 25 by the glass

Booking details: For reservations please call +9714 294 1222 or WhatsApp +971 55 959 1018

High-tea at t-Lounge by Dilmah

What: High-tea at t-Lounge by Dilmah inspired by the Single Region Ceylon Pekoe

Where: t-Lounge, Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre

Price: AED 150 for 2 persons

Booking details: For reservations please call +9714 294 1222 or WhatsApp +971 55 959 1018

25 Anniversary Chocolate

Honoring the 25 years of hospitality in the sweetest fashion, Executive Pastry Chef at Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, Chef Dammika Herath, has cleverly created a luxurious box of chocolates using 25-year-old vintage cocoa from Gran Couva, Trinidad.

Chef Dammika has married the vintage cocoa with luxurious fillings to create an exclusive 25-piece box for guests. The indulgent box includes five mouth-watering chocolates to choose from – a caramel chocolate with saffron and turmeric honey tea and coconut filling, a white chocolate with cinnamon spice tea, a ruby chocolate with French vanilla tea and raspberry, a dark chocolate with earl grey tea and hazel nut crunch and a milk chocolate with natural Ceylon ginger tea and pineapple.

What: 25 Anniversary Chocolate Box

How to purchase: available at t-Lounge by Dilmah for AED 125

Booking details: For reservations please call +9714 294 1222 or WhatsApp +971 55 959 1018

Anniversary Drinks Menu

Enjoy the special anniversary mocktail and cocktail menu, and sip on a Golden Marvelous Gold Tea drink, with the inclusion of the Celebration Pekoe tea, or the Jasmine Lemongrass and unravel in the hospitable and welcoming arms of Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre.

What: Anniversary Drinks Menu

Where: available at t-Lounge by Dilmah

Price: AED 25 per drink

Booking details: For reservations please call +971 4 294 1222 or WhatsApp +971 55 959 1018

Tranquil Spa Package

Unwind with Pullman and their ultimate anniversary spa package. The 120-minute package will start with a skin revitalizing 30-minute full body exfoliation, leaving the skin soft and silky, followed by a stunning 60-minute full body massage. The deep pressure and acupressure Lomi Lomi massage will treat the body and mind, relieving the body of all stress and tension. Finish off the session with a 30-minute express detoxifying facial for a refreshing and radiant revamp to the skin.

When: Starting from 1 March

Price: AED 475 for 120 minutes

Bookings: Call 04 603 8275

Secret Concierge

In celebration of its anniversary, Pullman Dubai Creek City will be surprising selected guests with its ‘Secret Concierge’ service. Lucky guests will receive a mysterious envelop under their room door with an exclusive invitation of experiences. From one-time pick up or drop off services in the hotel’s Tesla, shopping porter services, an exclusive private city tour and in-person concierge assistance, the special guests will get an exclusive, never-before-seen experience with Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre.

When: Available throughout 2023

How: Book a stay with Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre to be in for a chance of being selected for the Secret Concierge service

Booking: Call +971 460 38555

Room package offer

Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre is gifting its guests in celebration of its own anniversary. Book a two-night stay and receive 25% off on the third night. ALL – Accor Live Limitless loyalty members will receive 2,500 points as a special bonus, 25 per cent off on all F&B outlets and spa facilities and a AED100 voucher towards shopping at Deira City Centre Mall

When: Available for stays between 1 April 2023 – 30 September 2023

Cost: Rates start from AED 400

Booking: Call +971 4 6038555