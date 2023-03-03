Pokwang reveals ex-husband does not want to have a daughter

Kapuso actress Pokwang shared more information on the character of her ex-partner Lee O’Brian saying that the latter does not want to have a daughter.

“You should be thankful that you met him instead of being bitter. Because of him, [you both] have a beautiful daughter. Count your blessings instead of being hateful. Move on and be thankful of what you have,” a netizen told Pokwan in the comment section of her Instagram account.

Pokwang did not mince words responding to the netizen’s comment.

“Madali sa inyo sabihin ‘yan kasi hindi sa inyo nangyare, t*nga!. Mentally at financially ang na-invest ko sa kanya kaya ganito [ako]. Wala kayong alam! Kung isama ko kayo sa demanda para maunawaan niyo,” she added.

Pokwang then asked the netizen on what should she be thankful for when in the beginning it was all her who shouldered the expenses in her pregnancy with Malia.

“Hindi magiging masaya ang anak namin kapag nalaman niya na batugan at ayaw sa kanya ng tatay niya, na nagalit nang malaman na buntis ako!” she claimed.

“Oo, ‘di niya talaga ako minahal kasi nga user!” Pokwang added.

Pokwang separated last year but she made headlines when gave more details on their separation.