Huge fire rips building in Hong Kong

All photos courtesy of: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A 42-story hotel under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, caught fire on Thursday evening.

The Kimpton Hong Kong, a luxury hotel with 492 rooms, was being developed near the waterfront and was scheduled to be operated by InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. Television footage showed flames running up the building, and embers showered the ground below.

The Chungking Mansions, a neighboring building famous for its low-cost guest houses, also caught fire before the blaze was put out.

The South China Morning Post reported that the fire was raised to a no. 4 fire alarm at 1:46 a.m. local time and was largely put out at 8:30 a.m. No casualties were reported, and a number of surrounding roads, including Nathan Road, remained closed to traffic, according to a government statement.

In Hong Kong, where skyscrapers and apartment blocks are typically encased in bamboo scaffolding during construction, conflagrations are rare.

The Middle Road site, previously a mariners club, is being redeveloped by private company Empire Group Holdings, founded by late real estate tycoon Walter Kwok in 2018. The property, which includes a church and conference facilities, was scheduled to reopen next year, according to the group’s website.

