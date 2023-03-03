Emirates and Philippine Airlines sign interline agreement to enhance global connectivity

Emirates and Philippine Airlines (PAL) have entered into an interline agreement to improve connectivity for their respective passengers.

The partnership will enable passengers of both airlines to access new destinations on each other’s networks via Manila and Dubai, using a single ticket and one baggage policy.

Effective immediately, the interline agreement allows Emirates passengers access to 19 Philippine domestic destinations operated by Philippine Airlines, such as Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Cotabato, Kalibo, and Iloilo, among others, as well as two Asian regional points through Manila.

On the other hand, Philippine Airlines’ passengers will benefit from Emirates’ global network and will be able to connect seamlessly to 21 cities operated by Emirates beyond Dubai to European destinations such as Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, Barcelona, and London, as well as to Jeddah and other Middle Eastern, African, and Indian destinations.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, remarked that the Philippines is one of their strongest consumer markets, and they are pleased to sign a new interline agreement with the country’s flag carrier. The partnership with Philippine Airlines will help to create new links for trade and tourism, drive more inbound traffic into the market, and expand Emirates’ footprint in East Asia.

Meanwhile, Bud Britanico, Philippine Airlines’ Vice President for Sales, expressed his delight in the new interline partnership with Emirates, as it expands the choices available to Philippine Airlines passengers, providing them with easier access to more destinations across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa via their flights to Dubai.

He said that they are eager to expand their reach to various international markets and exciting destinations and help stimulate business and tourist travel for global citizens, as well as provide better service to Filipinos living and working overseas.

Emirates first began operating in Manila in 1990 and has since expanded its network to include Cebu and Clark. The airline presently serves the Philippines with 25 weekly flights to the three gateways. Emirates operates its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a mix of three-class and two-class configurations on flights to Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

Emirates’ interline partners now number up to 120 airlines, thanks to the addition of its partnership with Philippine Airlines. The airline also has 27 codeshare partners.

These partnerships enable Emirates to respond to the dynamic travel industry with agility, meeting the ever-evolving air travel needs of its customers.