DFA: 83 OFWs now in death row 

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that some 83 overseas Filipino workers are now in death row in various countries abroad.

DFA Assistant Secretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Paul Raymund Cortes made the revelation during a house hearing on Thursday.

Malaysia tops the list with 56 OFWs on death row—30 of whom were sentenced to death due to murder charges, while 18 had drug-related offenses.

Cortes then said that this is followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with six and five in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

15 Filipinos are also in death row in the United States, China, Japan, Vietnam, Brunei and Bangladesh.

There were calls from our members for them to be informed also on how many cases are actually pending or how many of our OFWs have possibly met the same fate, but we may not have been informed or we don’t have knowledge or information of those. We are sure the frontline department or agencies may have the information,” Kabayan Representative Ron Salo said.

Cortes added that the top causes of OFW deaths in the last ten years include COVID-19, vehicular accidents, natural causes, and medical illnesses, such as cancer, cardiac arrest, or organ failure.

20 OFWs on the other hand died due to foul play or murder.

Cortes said that the DFA stands ready to provide legal assistance to OFWs.

