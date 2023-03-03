Aljur Abrenica wants to meet Kylie Padilla’s BF

Actor Aljur Abrenica revealed that he wants to meet the new man in his ex-wife’s life Kylie Padilla.

Aljur and starlet AJ Raval recently confirmed their rumored relationship. Aljur and Kylie seprated in 2022.

In an interview with the Philippine Entertainment Portal, Aljur said that he prefers to meet the new boyfriend of Kylie since she is the mothe of his two kids.

“On that part, gusto ko talagang malaman kung sino siya, what he’s doing sa personal na buhay niya,” Aljur said.

“Siyempre, hindi naman puwede na makasama siya na di ko siya kilala. Hindi ko alam kung ano ang trabaho niya, kung ano ang pinaggagawa niya,” he added.

Aljur said that he has now knoweldge on who the new guy is.

“Hindi ko siya kilala. On that part, I’m trying na magtanong kung sino yan. Hindi ko siya kilala, yun ang wino-worry ko ngayon,” he said.

For Aljur, not knowing who the new boyfriend gives him anxiety since the guy mingles with his children.

“Basta sa akin, hindi siya okay, sa totoo lang.On my part, kilala nila si AJ. Ito, di ko siya kilala. Sasabihin ko na, hindi ako okay dun,” he said.

Aljur still hopes that Kylie would be able to find a mon who would truly love her.

“Ever since naman, lahat naman ng mga lalake pag nagmahal sila at hindi naman nagkatuluyan, wala namang pait sa amin,” he said.

“We always wish what’s the best for them. That’s true love, e,” Aljur added.