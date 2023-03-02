Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New House bill proposes extra benefits for former Philippine presidents

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A bill proposing extra benefits for former Philippine presidents has been filed at the House of Representatives.

House Bill 7231, authored by Representatives Divina Grace Yu and Jeyzel Victoria Yu, will be reviewed by the House Committee on the Revision of Laws.

Should the bill be enacted into law, it would bestow the following benefits to former presidents for their lifetime:

  • A personal security and protection detail composed of no less than 3 personnel from the Presidential Security group, which can be augmented by the Philippine National Police when necessary. The former president will have the right to choose the head of their security detail.
  • At least 2 personal security personnel for the former president’s immediate family while they are alive.
  • Adequate staff from the Office of the President, selected by the former president themselves.
  • A furnished and equipped office space that is suitable for their needs, provided by the Office of the President at any location in the Philippines preferred by the former president.

The bill’s authors stated that the funding for these benefits would come from the annual national budget.

The proposed law aims to honor former presidents who still serve as a representation of the country and contribute insights on national issues.

Currently, there are only three living former presidents: Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Rodrigo Duterte.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 498283106

Philippines named Best Dive Destination at Diving Expo in Malaysia

1 hour ago
comicon1

Come to the Dark Side: Star Wars’ Darth Vader Hayden Christensen is Making his Way to this Year’s MEFCC

3 hours ago
Just Padel Marina Mall by night25

Just Padel, the UAE’S leading Padel Tennis Operator, expands business with Opening of New Outdoor Marina Mall Abu Dhabi Facility

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 at 3.36.02 PM

Liza Soberano clarifies she is grateful, blessed for her past showbiz milestones

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button