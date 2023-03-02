New House bill proposes extra benefits for former Philippine presidents

A bill proposing extra benefits for former Philippine presidents has been filed at the House of Representatives.

House Bill 7231, authored by Representatives Divina Grace Yu and Jeyzel Victoria Yu, will be reviewed by the House Committee on the Revision of Laws.

Should the bill be enacted into law, it would bestow the following benefits to former presidents for their lifetime:

A personal security and protection detail composed of no less than 3 personnel from the Presidential Security group, which can be augmented by the Philippine National Police when necessary. The former president will have the right to choose the head of their security detail.

At least 2 personal security personnel for the former president’s immediate family while they are alive.

Adequate staff from the Office of the President, selected by the former president themselves.

A furnished and equipped office space that is suitable for their needs, provided by the Office of the President at any location in the Philippines preferred by the former president.

The bill’s authors stated that the funding for these benefits would come from the annual national budget.

The proposed law aims to honor former presidents who still serve as a representation of the country and contribute insights on national issues.

Currently, there are only three living former presidents: Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Rodrigo Duterte.