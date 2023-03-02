MIAA enforces ‘no pocket policy’ for airport personnel amid theft cases 

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has ordered a ‘no pocket policy’ for airport personnel amid new reports of theft.

This week, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) on Wednesday arrested one of its own security screening officers after he was caught stealing a watch from a Chinese traveler.

The incident happened days after OTS personnel were also caught on camera stealing from a Thai tourist.

MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong said these cases of theft compelled him to order the strict enforcement of MIAA’s service standard policies.

These policies would include prohibiting security personnel to interact directly with passengers from bringing bags into their area of assignment, as well as a “no pocket policy” for uniforms and jackets of airport personnel.

“Even though these people manning the screening areas are employees of the OTS and not of the MIAA, they still operate in NAIA which we administer,” Chiong said in a statement.

“It happened under our roof, so it is critical that we resolve these issues so as not to cause alarm among passengers and affect their confidence to travel to the Philippines,” he added.

Chiong said he also ordered the installation of security cameras in Terminal 2 and removal of glass covers which blocks the transparency of the security screening procedures.

“We are trying to remove all possible forms of obstruction. This is one of our major deterrents to illegal acts such as pilferage or theft. These facility changes will not be limited to Terminal 2,” Chiong said.

Authorities are also reviewing the blind spots at the airport to avoid similar incidents from happening.