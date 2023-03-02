Just Padel, the UAE’S leading Padel Tennis Operator, expands business with Opening of New Outdoor Marina Mall Abu Dhabi Facility

Just Padel, the UAE’s largest padel tennis operator, has officially opened its first facility in Abu Dhabi, welcoming players of all abilities to try the fast-growing sport. Managed and operated by Just Padel, the courts are available to all levels including beginners and improvers alike, with coaches on hand to provide tuition.

Now open to the public, the club boasts five new padel courts, where players can choose to play or participate in the training academy, certified coaching programs, membership offers and more. Located in one of the city’s most prominent and exciting districts, the venue can hold up to twenty players at one time, with the option to rent courts with rates starting from AED 220 for 45 minutes. Other services include private and group coaching for kids and adults, ladies only events, equipment rental and loyalty program rewards. To celebrate its latest opening, Just Padel is also offering a 25% discount for the first month at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi.

The opening of Just Padel’s latest facility brings the organisations total number of courts in the UAE to 47. Commenting on their latest opening in the emirate, Rashad Alhashimi, Founder & Executive Chairman, Just Padel, said: “The opening of our Marina Mall Abu Dhabi facility is a fantastic addition to Just Padel’s portfolio, enabling us to expand our presence across the UAE and encouraging Abu Dhabi residents to both join our community and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.”

“Our mission is to become a trusted operator providing the best services while continuing to grow our padel community across the UAE in strategic locations, and our latest opening is testament of this.”

In addition to its latest facility opening, Just Padel has a line-up of exciting tournaments in the pipeline, with the next being the ‘Risers Padel Championship’, in partnership with Mashreq’ on Saturday 4th March at Mina Rashid, Dubai. A mixed open tournament with group stage and knockout, men and women can register for the tournament by visiting https://justpadel.ae/risers/.

The ‘JP Open Padel Tournament 2023’ will follow on Saturday 25th March with registrations now open at https://justpadel.ae/jp-open. Set to be one of the biggest open Padel tournaments, the event has a total of AED 100k+ cash prize up for grabs.

Invented in Mexico in the 1960’s, padel has been recognised as the fastest growing sport across Europe, with over 20 million players worldwide. A hybrid of tennis and squash, the game is played in doubles on an enclosed court that is roughly a third of the size of a tennis court using tennis-like rackets. Scoring is the same as tennis with the addition of players being able to play the ball off the walls making it much faster paced, like squash.

Just Padel Marina Mall Abu Dhabi is now open daily from 10am to 10pm. For more information on Just Padel or to enquire about bookings, please visit: https://www.justpadel.ae/courts/marina-mall-abu-dhabi/.