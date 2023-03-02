Filipina expat becomes AED 10,000,000 richer overnight with Mahooz

At the 117th Super Saturday draws, fortune has radically transformed the status of 40-year-old Filipina expat to a multi-millionaire, thanks to Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly live draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-out.

With this latest win, Mahzooz, which has given away more than AED 376,000,000 in prize money over two years, would be celebrating its 32nd millionaire, five of whom, are Filipinos.

Arlene, who has been calling Abu Dhabi home for the past 12 years, saw luck finally smile at her when the five numbers her husband selected ended up earning her AED 10,000,000. Her lucky numbers were 9, 10, 13, 28, 29 and these numbers hold a significance in Arlene’s life as they are all family and personal occasions related.

Despite not having a fixed income, the freelance sales promoter, jointly with her hardworking merchandiser husband are the main bread winners of both her family and her in-laws’.

Being in charge of bringing in the lion’s share of income to financially support both families, Arlene sees this unexpected windfall as an overwhelmingly welcome gift from God, which left her totally stupefied.

Upon learning of her newfound fortune, an emotional Arlene said, “I have not been able to sleep for two days after hearing my husband tell me about the email, I got from Mahzooz informing me of my win. I only had 17 AED in my bank account and my husband went out and deposited an additional AED 20 into my account so that I could purchase the last week’s bottle of water for AED 35. Even when my husband selected the numbers as he always does, I was only hoping to win the AED 100,000, but I was shocked when I saw the email stating I won “AED 10,000,000 grand prize”. I counted the zeros so many times.

While still contemplating how to utilize the money diligently, Arlene is sure that together with her husband, they would like to use the prize money to build two houses for their respective families and give a part of it to charities back home, delivering on her promise to God.

“Filipinos come second in both participation and winners in Mahzooz, as around 50,000 winners have cashed about AED 62,000,000 in total prizes over the past two years. Between 2021 and 2022, four winners from the Philippines became millionaires and began living the good life Mahzooz offers. We are thrilled to welcome another woman to our millionaire league, especially after the three Filipino women raffle draw winners, we had last week.”, says Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz while addressing the media guests at the press conference organized to introduce the new winner.

The 117th Super Saturday Draws saw a total of 1,345 participants cashing AED 11,756,050 in total prize money. The second prize of AED 1,000,000 went to 38 winners who matched four out of five numbers, taking home AED 26,315 each. Furthermore, 1,303 winners matched three out of five numbers and won AED 350 each. Like every week, three raffle draw winners earned AED 100,000 each.

To become the next millionaire, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the last Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000, or the third prize of AED 350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive AED 100,000.

The last Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win AED 10,000,000.

Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.