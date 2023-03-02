CIMB to empower Filipino millennials in hurdling financial limitations in pursuit of life purpose

In collaboration with Southeast Asia consumer research agency Milieu Insight and the Ateneo Business Resource Center of the Ateneo de Manila University John Gokongwei School of Management, the said study found that that 1 in 2 Filipino millennials surveyed are not pursuing, or believe that they are not making progress on, their life purpose. The study also revealed that 65% of surveyed Filipino millennials cited financial limitations were the biggest barrier in pursuing their life’s purpose.

CIMB Bank Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Bunny Aguilar said that the company will soon launch an active financial literacy campaign and offer meaningful financial products as an advocacy for the Filipino millennials. “To learn that half of the Filipino millennials are not actively pursuing what they think they’re meant to do, their life purpose because of financial limitations, we took it upon ourselves to let them know that CIMB is here to encourage them to live their life purpose. We will provide better accessible financial solutions and financial literacy awareness to help them and our customers achieve their life goals,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar also revealed that the study and partnerships with Ateneo and Milieu Insight are the first steps in repositioning the CIMB Bank PH brand with purpose at the center. “With our #LiveYourPurposeWithCIMB program, we will focus all efforts in making CIMB brand in the Philippines as the digital banking service provider that helps our customers pursue their life purpose,” Aguilar said.

Learn more about CIMB’s study and campaign here.