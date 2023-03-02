Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

CIMB to empower Filipino millennials in hurdling financial limitations in pursuit of life purpose

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Photo shows, from left to right: Director Antoinette Jadaone, Cat Triviño, Milieu Insight Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Juda Kanaprach, CIMB Bank PH Chief Executive Officer Vijay Manoharan, CIMB Bank PH Chief Marketing Officer Bunny Aguilar, Ateneo Business Resource Center Director Dr. John Luis Lagdameo, and Ateneo de Manila University John Gokongwei School of Management Marketing & Law Department Chair Dr. Norman Tanchingco.

Leading digital banking services provider CIMB Bank Philippines vowed to empower Filipino millennials with better financial products and financial literacy program to help them hurdle financial limitations, which was cited in the Bank’s research as the biggest roadblock in pursuing their life purpose.

In collaboration with Southeast Asia consumer research agency Milieu Insight and the Ateneo Business Resource Center of the Ateneo de Manila University John Gokongwei School of Management, the said study found that that 1 in 2 Filipino millennials surveyed are not pursuing, or believe that they are not making progress on, their life purpose. The study also revealed that 65% of surveyed Filipino millennials cited financial limitations were the biggest barrier in pursuing their life’s purpose.

CIMB Bank Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Bunny Aguilar said that the company will soon launch an active financial literacy campaign and offer meaningful financial products as an advocacy for the Filipino millennials. “To learn that half of the Filipino millennials are not actively pursuing what they think they’re meant to do, their life purpose because of financial limitations, we took it upon ourselves to let them know that CIMB is here to encourage them to live their life purpose. We will provide better accessible financial solutions and financial literacy awareness to help them and our customers achieve their life goals,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar also revealed that the study and partnerships with Ateneo and Milieu Insight are the first steps in repositioning the CIMB Bank PH brand with purpose at the center. “With our #LiveYourPurposeWithCIMB program, we will focus all efforts in making CIMB brand in the Philippines as the digital banking service provider that helps our customers pursue their life purpose,” Aguilar said.

Learn more about CIMB’s study and campaign here.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 498283106

Philippines named Best Dive Destination at Diving Expo in Malaysia

1 hour ago
comicon1

Come to the Dark Side: Star Wars’ Darth Vader Hayden Christensen is Making his Way to this Year’s MEFCC

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 at 4.19.50 PM

New House bill proposes extra benefits for former Philippine presidents

3 hours ago
Just Padel Marina Mall by night25

Just Padel, the UAE’S leading Padel Tennis Operator, expands business with Opening of New Outdoor Marina Mall Abu Dhabi Facility

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button