Philippine Consulate to hold Consular Mission for Dubai and Northern Emirates residents

The Migrant Workers Office and the Philippine Consulate General Dubai and Northern Emirates will be conducting a Consular Mission for overseas Filipinos based in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

In an advisory released by the PCG Dubai, they invite residents who require consular services to register and book an appointment through this link: https://tinyurl.com/ConsularOutreach

They will be providing Passport Renewal, Notarial Services, Civil Registration, Report of Marriage, and Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage (LCCM).

The Consular Mission will be held on Saturday, 11 March 2023, from 8:00AM to 12:00NN at the Philippine Consulate General, Al Qusais 3.

Applicants with confirmed appointment with the CONSULAR SERVICES will be accommodated to MWO/POLO Services.

First 200 applicants will also be able to receive MWO/POLO Dubai services such as Contract Verification, OWWA Membership, SSS Membership, and PAG IBIG Membership.

All approved appointment requests will be confirmed through an email confirmation.

They have also reminded that OEC processing at MWO Dubai remains suspended until further notice.

mwo advisory

