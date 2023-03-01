Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Meet the First Filipina Multi-Millionaire of Mahzooz

Mahzooz E-wings has officially introduced to the public the first-ever Filipina winner of their 10 million dirhams top prize (approximately 151 million pesos).

Arlene, 40, is from Southern Tagalog and has been working in Dubai as a sales promoter for 12 years.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Arlene shared that she has been praying to God to grant her at least 2-digits or to win at least 100,000 dirhams.  Much to her surprise, she was given way more than what she asked for.

“I always pray for this one. Even when my husband drops me to work, I pray: ‘Lord, give me only 2 numbers, 100,000 or 50,000 dirhams. That’s enough for me.’ But He gave me a jackpot prize, 10 million dirhams, I cannot believe this,” said Arlene. 

Arlene has been joining the weekly Mahzooz Draw for over a year. She is the second female jackpot winner of Mahzooz.

