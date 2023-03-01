March 2023 Petrol and Diesel Prices in UAE Announced

The UAE fuel price committee has announced the petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2023.

The announcement revealed that the UAE petrol prices increase, while diesel will be cheaper.

أسعار الوقود الشهرية: أسعار الوقود لشهر مارس 2023 وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الجازولين والديزل في #الإمارات ⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

March 2023 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee. pic.twitter.com/KHZu7ZFI0j — Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) February 28, 2023

Compared to the Dh3.05 a litre in February, Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh3.09 a litre.

Meanwhile, Special 95 will cost Dh2.97 a litre, in comparison with Dh2.93 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be sold for Dh2.90 a litre this March compared to Dh2.86 a litre in February.

While Diesel will now cost Dh3.14 a litre, compared to Dh3.38 a litre last month.