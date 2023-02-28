Dubai Hotels for less than P2000

Looking for budget-friendly accommodations in Dubai?

You might be surprised to know that you can find decent hotels for an average price of P2000 or approximately 132 dirhams per night.

Whether you’re planning a quick weekend getaway or a longer stay in Dubai, we’ve rounded up five affordable hotels that won’t break the bank. These properties in Dubai offer comfortable rooms, convenient amenities, and easy access to local attractions without sacrificing quality or comfort.

Check them out and start planning your budget-friendly UAE adventure today!

Ibis Deira City Center (from AED 126)

Located in the heart of Dubai’s commercial and business center, Ibis Deira City Center is just a two-minute walk from Deira City Center Metro Station. This comfortable 3-star hotel offers contemporary guest rooms, two restaurants, and daily free parking. Guests can also enjoy free WiFi access and a web corner for their business needs. The hotel is an ideal home for both business and leisure travelers, with places to visit like the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, the Gold & Spice Souk markets, and Dubai Creek just a stone’s throw away.

Address: 8th Str Port Saeed District F, Dubai PO 185310, United Arab Emirates

Telephone: +971 4292 5000

2. The George Hotel by Saffron Dubai Creek (from AED 125)

This modern 3-star hotel is located in the business district of Dubai’s Deira district, just 4.1 km from Dubai Creek. The hotel features 144 rooms, an à la carte restaurant, and a lounge bar. Guests can enjoy a continental breakfast before exploring the city, and the restaurant menu offers a wide range of local dishes. The hotel is a five-minute walk from the IA Ras bus station, which provides a good connection throughout the city. Entertainment options such as karaoke and live performances are also available onsite.

Address: The George Hotel by Saffron Dubai Creek, Alras, Deira, P.O.Box 3944, Deira, Dubai 0, United Arab Emirates

Telephone: +971 4225 1122

3. Wescott Hotel (from AED 169)

Wescott Hotel offers spacious accommodation with free WiFi and Satellite TV. The hotel features self-contained accommodation with a sitting area and a well-equipped kitchen, making it an ideal choice for those on a budget. The hotel also offers a well-equipped gym with modern cardiovascular equipment and a spa with signature treatments for guests to refresh at the end of the day.

Address: Wescott Hotel, Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Telephone: +971 4 602 0000

4. Signature Inn Hotel Deira (from AED 134)

Signature Inn Hotel Deira offers well-appointed rooms, a lavish bar, and an azure swimming pool for guests to enjoy during their stay. The hotel is conveniently located close to Dubai International Airport, which is just 4.4 km away. Guests can also enjoy easy access to Al Ghurair Mall, which is just 580m away.

Address: Signature Inn Hotel Deira, Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Telephone: +971 58 170 1200

5. York International Hotel (from AED 70)

Located in Bur Dubai, York International Hotel is just next door to the Al Fahidi Metro Station, making it easy for guests to explore the city. The hotel features on-site nightclub and a rooftop café serving Indian, Chinese, and Arabic dishes. The hotel’s sun terrace also offers ample sun loungers for guests to relax with a refreshing drink.

Address: York International Hotel, 101, Al Khaleej Road, Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Telephone: +971 4 351 9111

Other options you can explore:

Al Khoory Inn Bur Dubai (from AED 130): This 2-star hotel features a restaurant, room service, and free Wi-Fi. Air-conditioned rooms come with a flat-screen TV and private bathroom. Address: 7 17th St – Al Hamriya – Dubai, Al Khoory Inn Hotel, Bur Dubai. Phone: 04 268 8888.

This 2-star hotel features a restaurant, room service, and free Wi-Fi. Air-conditioned rooms come with a flat-screen TV and private bathroom. Tulip Creek Hotel Apartments (from AED 160) : Offering spacious rooms with kitchenettes, a swimming pool, gym, and sauna, Tulip Creek Hotel Apartments is conveniently located near Dubai Creek and City Centre Deira. Phone: 971 4 295 9998.

Grand Excelsior Hotel Deira (from AED 149): Located in the heart of the city, Grand Excelsior Hotel Deira offers a relaxed ambiance and easy access to Dubai International Airport, shopping malls, and the Dubai Exhibition Centre. Enjoy international cuisine at The Terrace or unwind with a drink at Le Café or The Lindbergh’s. Phone: 04 268 8888.

Marco Polo Hotel (from AED 122): Situated in the culturally rich Deira area, Marco Polo Hotel Dubai offers easy access to Dubai International Airport, shopping malls, and golf courses. Explore the historic Dubai Creek and gold and spice souks. Phone: 00971 4 603 4000.

These hotels offer a range of amenities and services at an affordable price, making them ideal for travelers on a budget who still want to enjoy their stay in the UAE.

Note: Prices are subject to changes by the hotels and are also purchasable through various booking apps and online platforms with further discounts