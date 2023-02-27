PH rescue team to Turkey returns home on Tuesday

The Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC) that was deployed to Turkey will return to the Philippines by March 1, according to Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, spokesperson of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Team (PEMAT) will cease their operations by February 24 due to the decrease in the likelihood of finding survivors, with the USAR team put on standby to assist Turkish Local Emergency Management Authorities in retrieval operations.

The USAR team assessed 36 buildings and recovered four cadavers, while the PEMAT has provided medical care to 668 individuals in Adiyaman.

The Turkish government declined Manila’s offer to send a second contingent, but accepted non-food donations.

The OCD extended its gratitude to the PIAHC for their assistance, which fulfilled President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s statement that the Philippines is ready to help in responding to the earthquake.

OCD administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno thanked the PIAHC for their service and recognized their heroic deeds, saying that they have shown the international community that the Philippines can provide humanitarian assistance at an internationally recognized standard.

The PIAHC’s instructions to demobilize on February 24 remain, following another magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck the Turkish-Syrian border on February 21.