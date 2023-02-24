Do you have overstaying fines? Resolve them during this 3-day initiative by the UAE government

Starting February 25, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in the UAE is launching a new initiative to help residents who are facing visa-related problems.

The initiative will run from February 25 to 27, and GDRFA authorities will be present at a stall in Deira City Centre to assist individuals who have overstayed their permits or have expired documents.

The stall will be located near Centrepoint and will be open from 10 am to 10 pm.

To check the validity of your visas, you can use your passport and follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to this link – https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/fileValidity

Step 2: Click on the ‘Passport Information’ radio button.

Step 3: Select either ‘residency’ or ‘visa’.

Step 4: Enter your passport number and passport expiry date.

Step 5: Select your nationality from the dropdown on the right. A corresponding number will appear on the box on the left.

Step 6: Tick the captcha checkbox and click on ‘search’. The page will display your visa details, including the date of expiry.

The campaign aims to encourage compliance with entry and residence laws in the UAE.

In an Instagram story, Lt-Col Salem bin Ali, Director of the Client Happiness Department at GDRFA, encouraged people to approach the stand without fear, stating that staff will find a solution, even for those who have overstayed for years.

“Even if you have overstayed for 10 years, our staff will find a solution for you,” he said in an Instagram story.

Overstaying the permitted visa period in the UAE results in a fine of Dh50 per day, and visa cancellations can lead to significant penalties.

Therefore, this campaign provides an opportunity for those with visa-related issues to fix them.