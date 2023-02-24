Latest NewsNewsTFT Reach

Do you have overstaying fines? Resolve them during this 3-day initiative by the UAE government

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago

Starting February 25, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in the UAE is launching a new initiative to help residents who are facing visa-related problems.

The initiative will run from February 25 to 27, and GDRFA authorities will be present at a stall in Deira City Centre to assist individuals who have overstayed their permits or have expired documents.

The stall will be located near Centrepoint and will be open from 10 am to 10 pm.

To check the validity of your visas, you can use your passport and follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Go to this link – https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/fileValidity
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘Passport Information’ radio button.
  • Step 3: Select either ‘residency’ or ‘visa’.
  • Step 4: Enter your passport number and passport expiry date.
  • Step 5: Select your nationality from the dropdown on the right. A corresponding number will appear on the box on the left.
  • Step 6: Tick the captcha checkbox and click on ‘search’. The page will display your visa details, including the date of expiry.

The campaign aims to encourage compliance with entry and residence laws in the UAE.

In an Instagram story, Lt-Col Salem bin Ali, Director of the Client Happiness Department at GDRFA, encouraged people to approach the stand without fear, stating that staff will find a solution, even for those who have overstayed for years.

“Even if you have overstayed for 10 years, our staff will find a solution for you,” he said in an Instagram story.

Overstaying the permitted visa period in the UAE results in a fine of Dh50 per day, and visa cancellations can lead to significant penalties.

Therefore, this campaign provides an opportunity for those with visa-related issues to fix them.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS announcement feb 25

Gov’t clarifies Feb. 25 Edsa People Power anniversary a regular working day 

3 mins ago
TFT NEWS BUBBLE RUN

2 days to go! Join Bluewaters Island for UAE first ‘Bubble Run’ event

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS SUMIBIYA 1

Limited Time Offer: Ultimate Korean Buffet at Sumibiya Restaurant, Radisson Blu Dubai – 3 for 300 Promotion!

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS rescue

DMW and PNP Apprehend illegal recruiter in Laguna

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button