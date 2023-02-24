Absolute divorce gets approval ‘in principle’ by House panel 

The House Committee on committee on population and family relations has approved “in principle” several bills consolidating divorce.

The bill will be consolidated into a substitute bill which will be studied by a technical working group.

Albay Representative Edcel Lagman said that the Philippines is the only country in the world without divorce.

“Till death do us part, is wonderful. Marriage is beautiful. But only for those who get it right,” added Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, one of the authors of the measure.

Couples married in the Philippines can only separate through legal separation, annulment, and dissolution of marriage.

“Unlike in a divorce proceeding which it is mandated to be inexpensive, affordable and expeditious,” Lagman said.

“Poor women are left without options, but we surprisingly see rich personalities able to expedite annulment they have the money,” Elizabeth Angsioco of Democratic Socialist Women of the Philippines said in a GMA News report.

“In annulment and dissolution of marriage based on psychological incapacity, the causes must exist before or contemporaneous with the celebration of the marriage, while in reality the overwhelming grounds for divorce occur after the marriage and during cohabitation,” Lagman continued.

Some groups however opposed the proposal.

“The bills are contrary to the constitutional mandate to strengthen and protect the family as a basic autonomous social institution and marriage as an inviolable social institution,” said Attorney Joel Arzaga of Alliance for the Family Foundation, Inc.