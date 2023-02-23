Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Woman confesses to killing friend for $9 million offer from online stranger

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A woman from Alaska confessed to killing her best friend in 2019 after an online stranger offered her $9 million (approximately 495,328,500.00 Philippine peso) for photos and videos of the crime.

According to the Alaska Department of Law, 22-year-old Denali Brehmer committed first-degree murder in the killing of Cynthia Hoffman near Thunderbird Falls north of Anchorage.

Hoffman thought of Brehmer as her best friend.

Brehmer and her accomplices met a man online who posed as a millionaire and offered them money to sexually assault and kill someone in Alaska.

The man was identified as Darin Schilmiller, who was 21 years old at the time.

After being manipulated, Brehmer and her cohorts lured Hoffman to the waterfall under the guise of a friendly hike. They then shot her in the back of the head with a 9mm handgun.

After the killing, the teens sent several Snapchat videos and pictures to Schilmiller before pushing Hoffman’s body into the nearby river.

Brehmer, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, will be sentenced on August 22 and could face imprisonment for 30 to 99 years.

Meanwhile, Schilmiller, who came up with the plan to kill Hoffman, has been taken into custody in Indiana and was extradited to Alaska, where he is currently jailed and awaiting trial.

The case serves as a reminder that people can be blinded by the promise of money to do unspeakable things, even to those closest to them.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharon

Sharon Cuneta recalls being snubbed by young ABS-CBN artists 

10 mins ago
JAIL istock

Elderly man jailed for sending indecent videos to woman via SnapChat in UAE

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS tajikistan

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Tajikistan-China border

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS gabi concepcion

KC Concepcion reunites with Gabby Concepcion 

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button