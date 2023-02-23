Woman confesses to killing friend for $9 million offer from online stranger

A woman from Alaska confessed to killing her best friend in 2019 after an online stranger offered her $9 million (approximately 495,328,500.00 Philippine peso) for photos and videos of the crime.

According to the Alaska Department of Law, 22-year-old Denali Brehmer committed first-degree murder in the killing of Cynthia Hoffman near Thunderbird Falls north of Anchorage.

Hoffman thought of Brehmer as her best friend.

Brehmer and her accomplices met a man online who posed as a millionaire and offered them money to sexually assault and kill someone in Alaska.

The man was identified as Darin Schilmiller, who was 21 years old at the time.

After being manipulated, Brehmer and her cohorts lured Hoffman to the waterfall under the guise of a friendly hike. They then shot her in the back of the head with a 9mm handgun.

After the killing, the teens sent several Snapchat videos and pictures to Schilmiller before pushing Hoffman’s body into the nearby river.

Brehmer, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, will be sentenced on August 22 and could face imprisonment for 30 to 99 years.

Meanwhile, Schilmiller, who came up with the plan to kill Hoffman, has been taken into custody in Indiana and was extradited to Alaska, where he is currently jailed and awaiting trial.

The case serves as a reminder that people can be blinded by the promise of money to do unspeakable things, even to those closest to them.