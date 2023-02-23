Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Tajikistan-China border

On Thursday, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was located about 82 km from the nearest border with China, and some areas in China’s western Xinjiang region, including Kashgar and Artux, felt strong tremors.

The Xinjiang railroad department suspended passenger trains running on the Aksu to Kashgar section of the Southern Xinjiang railway.

Meanwhile, local authorities have been inspecting bridges, tunnels, and signal equipment.

The quake was felt in neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

