KC Concepcion reunites with Gabby Concepcion 

KC Concepcion shared a reunion photo with her father Gabby Concepcion indicating that she is finally home.

The actress shared some of their photos on their trip to Batangas including a hugging photo as they pose for the camera.

“Hi loves! I’m home,” KC wrote.

Last year, KC said that her father was the first man that she loved.

In January, Megastar Sharon Cuneta sent a sweet message to her daughter KC and wished that she would find her true love.

In an interview with Magandang Buhay, Sharon said that Kc and her may be different in terms of characters but they love each other.

“There are a lot of things na she and her papa are very much alike, pero anak ko ito e. Bali-baliktarin man ang mundo, isa lang ang nanay mo at siya lang ang panganay ko,” Sharon said.

Sharon said she’s proud of KC’s achievements but she hopes that her eldest daughter would find her true love.

“That’s why she knows how to work. She’s a hard worker and I’m proud of that,” she said.

“‘Yun ang naipamana ko, na you don’t need a man in order to survive pero I’m still praying, syempre. I want her to find true love,” Sharon added.

Rumors are surfacing that KC is now in. a relationship with Filipino-Swiss Steve Michael.

KC has yet to deny or confirm the speculations.