DMW: Manitoba to hire more Pinoy healthcare workers, fund Filipino nursing students

Photos courtesy of DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reports that Manitoba, Canada is looking to hire more healthcare workers from the Philippines and is proposing a scholarship fund for Filipino nursing students.

Manitoba’s Minister of Labour and Immigration, Jon Reyes, recently visited DMW Secretary Susan Ople to discuss labor cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Reyes expressed interest in hiring more skilled Filipino healthcare professionals under a new program that would provide financial support for Filipino nurses.

The program would cover airfare, accommodation, and training for the healthcare workers.

Additionally, the Canadian province proposed a scholarship fund for Filipino nursing students who aspire to work in Canada.

