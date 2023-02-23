Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Discover investment opportunities with AboitizLand: Join the Investors’ Forum in Dubai!

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar

Investing in real estate is a smart way to secure your financial future, and AboitizLand can help you make the right choices. That’s why AboitizLand is inviting you to this year’s Investors’ Forum in Dubai.

The forum will be held at the luxurious Swisstel Al Ghurai Omar Bin AI Khattab St, 185051 Dubai on March 10 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on March 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 23 at 5.48.18 PM

As a participant, you’ll have the chance to discover several investing possibilities and strategies that can aid you in reaching your financial objectives.

You’ll also get to hear from industry experts who will share their insights and knowledge on the real estate market.

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 23 at 5.48.19 PM 3

But that’s not all. AboitizLand is also offering special discounts and flexible payment terms to forum attendees.

This is your chance to invest in quality real estate projects that are not only affordable but also offer great potential for growth.

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 23 at 5.48.19 PM 1

To make things even better, registration for the Investors’ Forum is completely free.

All you need to do is visit bit.ly/aboitizlandindubai and sign up.

Once you’ve registered, you’ll receive all the information you need to attend the forum and make the most of this incredible opportunity.

Don’t miss out on this chance to take control of your financial future.

Register for the AboitizLand Investors’ Forum in Dubai today and start your journey to financial freedom.

