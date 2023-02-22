Latest NewsNewsTFT News

President Marcos calls for ‘quiet reflection’ on Ash Wednesday

Courtesy of PNA

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called for Filipinos to engage in “quiet reflection” as the nation celebrated this year’s Ash Wednesday.

In a message to the nation, the President urged the citizens to prepare for the season of Lent and allow the love of Christ to inspire them to continue serving others faithfully.

Ash Wednesday is the first day of the liturgical season of Lent and falls six and a half weeks before Easter.

During this period, Catholics begin their Lenten journeys by receiving ashes on their foreheads during Mass as a symbol of their faith and commitment to spiritual reflection and self-improvement.

In his message, President Marcos emphasized the importance of this occasion for Filipinos, highlighting the value of self-reflection and sacrifice.

He urged the nation to unite in prayer and reflection, saying, “We pray for our nation’s quiet reflection this Ash Wednesday.”

The President’s message aligns with the Catholic Church’s emphasis on Ash Wednesday as a time for reflection and renewal.

The season of Lent provides an opportunity for believers to examine their lives, identify areas for improvement, and commit to spiritual growth and service to others.

As the nation marked Ash Wednesday, the President’s message resonated with many Filipinos who welcomed the call for quiet reflection and spiritual renewal.

Many took to social media to share their thoughts and reflections on this important occasion.

The President’s message also highlighted the importance of religious and cultural traditions in the Philippines.

The country is predominantly Catholic, and religious holidays and celebrations play a significant role in the nation’s culture and identity.

In his closing remarks, President Marcos reiterated his call for the nation to remain steadfast in their commitment to serving others, saying, “May the love of Christ inspire us to endure and faithfully continue our service to others.”

His message served as a reminder of the importance of self-reflection, service, and faith in shaping the nation’s future.

