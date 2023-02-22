3 Filipino women cashed AED 300,000 in raffle prizes at the 116th Mahzooz Super Saturday draws

In an unusual turn of events, three female expats from the Philippines, Jebel, Lolyn, and Aida, with raffle IDs as 30365928, 30537666, and 30570248 respectively, shared the weekly guaranteed raffle prize of AED 300,000, taking home AED 100,000 each on Saturday 18 February 2023, at the Mahzooz 116th Super Saturday Draw.

Mahzooz, Arabic for lucky, is the UAE’s leading weekly draw with the most frequent and biggest pay-out and has given away more than AED 363,000,000 in prize money in the past two years.

As many as 731 winners were rewarded AED 1,551,300 in cash prizes during the 116th Super Saturday draws, with 10 of them sharing the second prize of AED 1,000,000, taking home AED 100,000 each. Following the results announcement, the three raffle draw winners spoke about how Mahzooz will expedite the fulfilment of their goals and dreams.

Jebel, a 34-year-old mother of two, has been in the UAE for the past ten years and works as a customer service representative in Dubai. Jebel is a regular participant in Mahzooz, and takes part in the draws every weekend. She entered the last draw like she normally does but was shocked to see her name and respective ID among the winners. Jebel’s dreams are modest. Beside immediately buying new clothes for her two little children, she intends to start a small business back home in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Lolyn, a personal driver in Fujairah who has lived in the UAE for the past 17 years, chose her numbers on a whim after only participating a few times. After hearing from a friend that she had won, she couldn’t sleep and instead thought about all the things she could do with her winnings. “I couldn’t sleep the whole night. I was on cloud nine and couldn’t stop smiling. I’m ecstatic! This money will be used to build a new house for my family back home. I have not yet informed my family of my victory, but I am confident they will be pleased. This money provides me with the opportunity to change my life. Thank you, Mahzooz”

Similarly, 52-year-old Aida and mother to a 24 year old daughter was extremely surprised to see that she had won. She has been living in Dubai for 13 years and has been a regular participant in Mahzooz for the past year. “The UAE offered me the opportunity to work and save for my future and the future of my family; thanks to Mahzooz this prize money is indeed going to help me settle all of my financial liabilities.”

The three raffle winners of the 116th Super Saturday draws confirmed their intention to keep participating in Mahzooz in the hopes of winning one of the top prizes of AED 10,000,000 at both the Fantastic Friday Epic draw and the Super Saturday draws.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000, or the third prize of AED 350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive AED 100,000.

The Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win AED 10,000,000.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.