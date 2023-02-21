Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Netflix lowers rates for PH subscribers

Netflix has announced on Tuesday, February 21 that it will lower its monthly fees for Filipino users subscribed to the Basic and Standard plans.

In a statement, Netflix said users subscribed to the Basic Plan will only need to pay a monthly fee of P249, down from P369. Meanwhile, those under the Standard plan would pay P399 per month, lower than the previous rate of P459.

According to the on-demand video streaming site, the P149 and P549 monthly subscription costs for users of the Mobile Plan and Premium Plan were kept.

“Netflix announced a region-wide update to some of its subscription plans. Starting February 21, 2023, subscribers from the Philippines can now enjoy a variety of movies and shows on Netflix at a much lower cost,” it said.

The new pricing structure will apply to new signups beginning on February 21, it stated.

According to Netflix, existing subscribers would start receiving the changes after their subsequent paying cycle in the upcoming weeks. It further stated that existing members will be informed of the new costs 30 days in advance through email and the app.

Netflix has 231 million paid members in more than 190 countries, making it one of the leading video streaming services worldwide.

