Zubiri announces inflation aid to employees amounting up to P50,000 

Senate President Migz Zubiri has announced that the Senate is increasing its inflationary aid to its employees from P12,200 to P50,000.

Zubiri said that if the employee’s basic monthly salary is higher, he/she will receive the amount equivalent to the monthly pay, instead of P50,000.

“To help you all deal with your daily expenses, we have improved the inflationary adjustment assistance. Tumaas ang inflation. Dapat itaas din natin ang assistance,” Zubiri said.

“Kaya mula P12,200, gagawin natin itong P50,000 or your basic monthly salary, whichever is higher. Basta guaranteed na po ang P50,000 diyan and you can expect this in August,” he added.

Zubiri said that all 3,000 employees of the Senate will receive the one-time inflationary assistance to help deal with the impact of inflation.

The medical assistance for employees likewise swelled from P30,000 to P50,000.

“Ang pakiusap ko nga kanina na sana we spend less on paper, we spend less on overtime para maibalik din sa mga empleyado itong savings na natatanggap namin in terms of incentives and bonuses para ganun ay napakaganda ng trabaho ng ating empleyado at nakikita n’yo naman highly motivated sila,” the Senate President said in an interview after the flag raising ceremony.

Zubiri said that the incentives will be coming from the savings of the Senate.