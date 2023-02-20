Padala para sa Ekonomiya: OFW boost PH economy with $32.54 billion cash remittances in 2022

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has lauded the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for their contributions to the Philippine economy through their remittances.

According to the president, the OFWs’ sacrifices in working abroad benefit not only their families but also the entire country. He extended his gratitude to OFWs for keeping the Filipino economy afloat amid difficult times.

“Napakalaking bagay na ang remittance ng mga OFW sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas. Sa panahon ng kahirapan, ang inaasahan ay ‘yung mga remittance ninyo.”

(The remittances of OFWs play a huge part in keeping the Philippine economy afloat. In times of hardships, we rely on the remittances you send),” he said in a speech during his meeting with the Filipino community in Japan last February 12.

The importance of the remittances from OFWs has been made apparent in recent data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The Figures

Cash remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) surged to $32.54 billion in 2022, representing a 3.6 percent increase from 2021.

The growth in cash remittances in December 2022 was due to an increase in receipts from land- and sea-based workers, with cash remittances growing 5.8 percent to $3.16 billion in that month alone.

Overall personal remittances also reached an all-time high of $36.14 billion in 2022, up 3.6 percent from 2021, with personal remittances in December growing 5.7 percent to $3.49 billion.

The annual level of remittances accounted for 8.9 percent and 8.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national income (GNI), respectively, as reported by the BSP.

Second biggest in the region

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the countries that have been among the highest remittance sources for the Philippines, ranking 6th (4.2%) in this regard, according to BSP data. In the region, the UAE is now the second-largest generator of remittances.

Edwin Punzalan, BDO Remittance Bus. Dev’t., Sales & Marketing AVP & Head for UAE, shared with The Filipino Times that they have seen an increase in the number of Filipinos sending money from the UAE in year 2022.

“Actually, we have seen an increase of remittances in general. However, I think the effect and bite of inflation during the last quarter impacted the value of those remittances of OFW’s in the Philippines,” said Punzalan.

The same growth in money senders have been noted by other international remittance centers in the UAE in the past years. In a previous report by TFT, many OFWs took advantage of the high exchange rates mid-September 2022 which resulted in higher overall remittances to the Philippines.

Life of the economy

The Philippines is heavily dependent on the contributions of its overseas workers to sustain its economy.

Millions of Filipinos are working in various industries globally, and their remittances have become a significant source of income for their families and the nation as a whole.

Jay Tolentino, Independent Financial Coach, and host of the Financial Literacy Podcast Pera and Purpose highlighted the economic benefits of overseas Filipinos’ remittances in an interview with The Filipino Times.

“An obvious effect of remittances is the increased purchasing power of an Overseas Filipino’s family back home. When the recipient’s disposable income increases, spending for basic necessities, healthcare, leisure, and entertainment goes up, which then provides an important source of growth for local businesses,” explained Tolentino.

According to Tolentino, the use of foreign currencies in transfers can also support the peso’s value and increase the nation’s foreign currency earnings.

“Foreign currency is generally used when an Overseas Filipino transfers money to the Philippines. These can then be converted into the local Philippine peso and be utilized to make domestic purchases of goods and services. This increased demand for pesos supports the peso’s value and may boost the nation’s foreign currency earnings. The government can utilize the foreign currencies acquired to pay for imports or to pay off foreign debts, which increases the country’s foreign exchange revenues,” said Tolentino.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of managing and investing remittances to address economic inequality and promote long-term domestic economic growth.

“Most importantly, our prosperity as a nation is linked with the personal financial well-being of our citizens. Remittances that are managed and invested properly can help close the gap between the poor and the wealthy, which can positively impact our domestic economy over the long term,” he added.

Modern-day heroes

Lyndon Magsino, Chairman of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Dubai) and author of the guidebook on creating wealth called PISO Master, emphasized how the money sent home by Filipinos is boosting the purchasing and investing power of their families, which is critical to the country’s development and economic growth.

“The remittances of the Global Filipinos are one of the pillars of the Philippine economy. The money sent home is boosting the purchasing and investing power of their families back home. For example, in the year 2022 alone, US$ 36 billion were remitted to the Philippines. It really supported the well-being of their families, and it was a critical component in the country’s development and economic growth.

A large portion of the remittances are invested in real estate, stock market, bonds, and other financial assets. The foreign currency is also the backbone of the country’s purchasing power in the global markets and importation.

Because of this, I am considering the Global Filipinos as the modern-day heroes,” said Magsino.

Boosted confidence

The high remittance of OFWs, particularly in the UAE can be interconnected with the record-high level of consumer and business confidence of Filipinos in the UAE in the year 2022.

According to a nationwide study conducted by The Filipino Times, this is a result of a booming economy, rising wages, a happy customer base, and optimistic company and investment prospects.

The poll found that 96% of Filipinos in the UAE are positive about the continuous expansion and prosperity of the UAE economy over the course of the ensuing 12 months. It was presented during the Global Business Forum ASEAN on December 8, 2021, at Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE.

Also, 89% of respondents expressed confidence that their companies’ increased performance will lead to raises in salaries or compensation packages the following year. Six out of ten respondents said they have already noticed salary hikes in the UAE in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. This surge in salaries could be attributed to the increased capacity of Filipinos in the UAE to send greater amounts of money to their families back home.

Moreover, the survey also showed that Filipinos living in the UAE have more disposable income and are beginning to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset. Three-quarters of the respondents are now thinking about starting a business in the UAE soon.

Next level

A significant 80 percent of Filipinos residing in the UAE have expressed a strong interest in investing within the next year, bolstered by increased income and improved financial knowledge.

The survey, which involved 3,800 participants predominantly from the millennial group (84 percent) and who have resided in the UAE for more than 6 years (79 percent), analyzed three key indicators of consumer confidence, namely income, stability, and investment.

The most favored investment options for them are property (61 percent), entrepreneurship (58 percent), life insurance (37 percent), and mutual funds (32 percent).

These findings were based on a survey conducted by New Perspective Media Group, the organizers of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2022.

PPIE is the largest Philippine property and investment exhibition in the Middle East.

The next PPIE will take place on May 12-13, 2023, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom, Radisson Blu Hotel in Baniyas Road, Deira Creek Dubai, United Arab Emirates.