Meta eyes paid verification for Facebook, Instagram accounts 

Meta is launching a paid verification service this week according to the announcement of CEO Mark Zuckerberg. 

Meta is the parent company of Facebook and Instagram and will be launching Meta Verified via pilot testing in several countries including Australia and New Zealand.

Meta Verified will allow users to verify their accounts with corresponding blue badge for monthly subscription.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,”Zuckerberg said. 

“There will not be any changes to accounts that are already verified while Meta tests the service,” a spokesperson of the company told USA Today. 

Zuckerberg said that Meta Verified will start at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 on iOS. 

“In order to be eligible for the service, users must be at least 18 and meet minimum activity requirements, like prior posting history,” the Meta official added. 

