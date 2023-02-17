Dubai launches food delivery robot called ‘Talabot’

The Road and Transportation Authority (RTA) of Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and talabat UAE, has launched autonomous delivery robots, dubbed “talabots,” as part of an effort to encourage zero-emission modes of delivery and enhance efficiency in last-mile delivery in the UAE.

The robots will initially serve the Cedre Villas residents in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), with three “talabots” designed to travel within a 3km radius to ensure a speedy 15-minute delivery time.

The initiative is part of Dubai’s goal to switch 25% of all transportation trips in the city to be smart and driverless by 2030.

The introduction of autonomous delivery robots will encourage the use of environmentally friendly delivery methods and lower carbon emissions. With built-in sensors and cutting-edge algorithms, the AI-powered robots can autonomously recognize impediments in their path and maintain a safe distance from children and pets.

In addition, the AI technology deployed in the talabots safeguards people’s identity by blurring faces without a facial recognition detection feature.

The launch is part of RTA’s plan to expand the deployment of self-driving transport in Dubai, with the RTA having previously launched several innovative projects aimed at making self-driving transport a tangible reality.