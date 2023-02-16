UAE pours AED5 million grants to researchers who can make iat rain

The UAE is offering an astounding AED5 million in research grants for researchers who can make it rain!

The grant is part of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science’s 5th cycle and will be distributed over three years for each winning research proposal.

The announcement was made by Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, during the 6th edition of the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) in Abu Dhabi.

The grant is open to innovative research proposals focusing on two high-priority areas: enhancing cloud formation and rain enhancement.

The aim is to develop theoretical and practical solutions that enable countries to develop dedicated rain enhancement programs to ensure sustainable alternatives to groundwater supplies.

Registration for proposals for the Program’s 5th Cycle is open until March 9, 2023, and pre-proposals should be submitted by March 16, 2023.

Those invited to submit full proposals will be notified on May 26, 2023, and will be asked to send their full proposals by August 24, 2023.

The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process, and the awardees will be announced in January 2024.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, emphasized the UAE’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its role as one of the most active and committed countries in this field.

As the country prepares to host key decision and policy makers at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), he said, the UAE launched several ambitious initiatives, programs, and strategies to reinforce its status.