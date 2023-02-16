Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE pours AED5 million grants to researchers who can make iat rain

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The UAE is offering an astounding AED5 million in research grants for researchers who can make it rain!

The grant is part of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science’s 5th cycle and will be distributed over three years for each winning research proposal.

The announcement was made by Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, during the 6th edition of the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) in Abu Dhabi.

The grant is open to innovative research proposals focusing on two high-priority areas: enhancing cloud formation and rain enhancement.

The aim is to develop theoretical and practical solutions that enable countries to develop dedicated rain enhancement programs to ensure sustainable alternatives to groundwater supplies.
Registration for proposals for the Program’s 5th Cycle is open until March 9, 2023, and pre-proposals should be submitted by March 16, 2023.

Those invited to submit full proposals will be notified on May 26, 2023, and will be asked to send their full proposals by August 24, 2023.

The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process, and the awardees will be announced in January 2024.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, emphasized the UAE’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its role as one of the most active and committed countries in this field.

As the country prepares to host key decision and policy makers at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), he said, the UAE launched several ambitious initiatives, programs, and strategies to reinforce its status.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS valentines

Dubai-based Pinay shares how candles, flowers, and a special dinner keep her Valentine’s Day tradition alive

50 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 02 14 at 1.04.32 PM 2

Philippines highlights importance of collective efforts in protecting migrant workers at the World Government Summit in Dubai

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS fake watches

Fake it till you make it? Not in Dubai: Man arrested for counterfeit watches

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Jilted ex-girlfriend’s false sexual assault charges backfire

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button